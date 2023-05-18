"Now bring in Charlotte Flair", "He’d better off going back to WWE" - Fans react as former US Champion confirms AEW return

In a surprising turn of events, former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo has officially confirmed his return to AEW. Wrestling fans all around the world are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly anticipate his return.

Andrade isn't the only former WWE superstar making a comeback to the promotion. Miro and Thunder Rosa, who had been dropping hints about their return, are also set to appear at AEW Collision.

AEW took to their official Twitter account to announce Andrade's appearance, even sharing a video where the talented wrestler expressed his excitement about joining the roster.

Twitter erupted with a flurry of reactions from wrestling fans, with opinions varying widely. Some fans voiced their belief that Andrade's time in WWE was better. Others expressed their desire to see Charlotte Flair, his real-life partner make the jump to the Jacksonville-based promotion as well.

With so much speculation and anticipation surrounding the return of these talented superstars. All Elite Wrestling continues to make waves in the industry, solidifying its position as a major player in the wrestling landscape.

As the date of Collision approaches, fans eagerly await the clash of these incredible talents in the ring, eager to see what surprises and unforgettable moments await them.

Andrade El Idolo surprised by AEW Collision headliner announcement

Fans were left pleasantly surprised when it was revealed that Andrade El Idolo would be one of the headliners for AEW Collision, the promotion's highly anticipated new television show.

The talented wrestler has been absent from the promotion for several months, nursing injuries during his time away. While fans eagerly awaited his return, it appears that even Andrade himself was caught off guard by the news.

In a tweet, Andrade expressed his astonishment. This revelation has raised eyebrows among fans, questioning why the wrestler was not informed about his imminent return beforehand.

"Órale!! what news, I had no idea!!!" he tweeted.

Despite the unexpected nature of the announcement, fans are still eagerly anticipating Andrade's comeback and are excited to see him back in the ring.

While the circumstances surrounding his return may seem peculiar, AEW Collision promises to deliver an action-packed show filled with surprises. Fans can't wait to witness the magic that Andrade will bring to the stage once again.

