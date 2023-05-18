Former WWE US Champion claims he had "no idea" about being a part of AEW Collision

A top AEW star was recently revealed as one of the headliners for the promotion's new television show, Collision. The star has been absent from the promotion for months. So, while this was a surprise for fans, it was seemingly a surprise for the performer in question as well.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the official launch of AEW Collision with an upfront presentation. The show's introduction had been rumored for months, along with the speculated return of CM Punk and a soft brand split.

Andrade El Idolo was one of the stars listed as a headliner for the new show. He has been out of action since October 2022 and has been nursing injuries during his time away. While the news of his return is exciting for fans, it seems as though El Idolo was in the dark about his return being imminent.

"Órale!! what news, I had no idea!!!" he tweeted.

Fans have been clamoring to catch a glimpse of the former WWE United States Champion in action, and it looks like he is just as excited. Nonetheless, it seems odd that he was not informed about the plan of action.

Several stars to return for AEW Collision

Along with Andrade El Idolo, several absent stars were listed as roster members for AEW's third show. Miro, Thunder Rosa, and Samoa Joe were all named in the company's press statement.

CM Punk is also rumored to return at Collision's premiere, after being on the sidelines for the last eight months. The Second City Saint is reportedly one of the main reasons for a brand split being introduced, given his real-life issues with several members of the AEW locker room.

The show's pilot episode is set to air on June 17th, and will run for two hours every Saturday in a primetime slot. More details are yet to be revealed, but fans will be on the edge of their seats as the excitement continues to build.

