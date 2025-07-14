"Now please return to WWE and join her" - Fans erupt after Mercedes Mone reacts to Naomi's Women's World Title win at Evolution 2025 

WWE superstar Naomi has finally procured World Championship gold once again. After her old tag partner Mercedes Mone sent The Glow a congratulatory message, fans on social media shared their reactions to The CEO's support towards her friend.

Ad

Despite losing a No Holds Barred match against Jade Cargill earlier on the show, Naomi's night at Evolution 2025 ended on a successful note as the 37-year-old cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during Iyo Sky's defense of the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. The Florida-native pinned The Genius of the Sky to win the belt.

Some time after Naomi's monumental victory, the former Team BAD member's old tag team partner, AEW's Mercedes Mone, sent her friend a message of congratulations on X/Twitter, quoting the newly-crowned champion's current catchphrase.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Fans quickly flocked to the social media platform to react to the TBS Champion's post about Naomi. Some users urged Mercedes to return to the Stamford-based company to reunite with the latter, while others commented on how both stars were thriving albeit in two separate promotions. One post also alluded to Mone's loss to Toni Storm at AEW All In : Texas this past Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"2 goats," wrote a fan.

"Team BAD is dominating Mercedes. I love it." - wrote another fan.

"I love the way you both support each other- true friendship and unconditional love," posted a user.

"You lost last night, but your friend won tonight. Everything works out in the end." - observed a fan.

"changed everything for the better by leaving those tag belts on his desk . . . if they can’t see y’all’s vision now, they’re blind," tweeted a user.

Ad

Mone, alongside Naomi, had notably walked out of WWE back in 2022 due to creative differences. While the erstwhile Sasha Banks proceeded to work in NJPW and Stardom before eventually signing with AEW, Naomi had a brief run in TNA before returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2024 during last year's women's Royal Rumble match.

Mercedes Mone's message after losing to another ex-WWE name at AEW All In 2025

Mercedes Mone locked horns with Toni Storm this weekend at AEW All In : Texas in a bid to dethrone the latter as AEW Women's World Champion. Unfortunately, despite the challenger's best efforts, The Timeless One picked up the win with an avalanche Storm Zero, handing The CEO her first singles loss in the company.

Ad

Some time later, Mercedes broke her silence on X/Twitter, sharing a screenshot of her comments from the Wrestle Dynasty 2025 press conference earlier this year, where she made a toast to women's wrestling.

"this is a cheers to women's wrestling," Mercedes said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what lies next for the former WWE superstar on future AEW programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!