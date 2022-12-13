"Now The Elite are gonna bury him" - Wrestling fans erupt as top AEW star comes out in support of CM Punk amid worrying future 

While AEW is apparently no longer open to CM Punk, one rising star has seemingly revealed his stance regarding the controversy with his statements.

Since the infamous "Brawl Out" controversy, the Second City Saint has not been seen with AEW. A multitude of reports, as well as The Elite's return to programming, seemingly indicate that the promotion has washed it's hands of the former World Champion. Even the All Elite fans have seemingly grown awry of Punk, as evidenced by their actions during weekly AEW shows.

However, Ricky Starks recently expressed his wish to face CM Punk. This has prompted fans to pose some interesting queries on social media.

This woulda been very fun @Fightful These make me sadThis woulda been very fun @Fightful These make me sadThis woulda been very fun

Slim_Duggan @LionHeart1600 @Fightful Another example that @TonyKhan making a decision to keep the Bucks & Omega over CM Punk was the worst thing to happen in wrestling since Russo got the book in WCW @Fightful Another example that @TonyKhan making a decision to keep the Bucks & Omega over CM Punk was the worst thing to happen in wrestling since Russo got the book in WCW

Leo @FreshStart512 @Fightful Punk was liked by the guys that actually seem to care about their craft and are willing to learn and grow but I guess that's just a coincidence, right? @Fightful Punk was liked by the guys that actually seem to care about their craft and are willing to learn and grow but I guess that's just a coincidence, right?

Hummelbein77 @Hummelbein771 @CoxsonT80 @Fightful The only people who don't like CM Punk seem to be the Elite, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Eddie Kingston and Colt Cabana... @CoxsonT80 @Fightful The only people who don't like CM Punk seem to be the Elite, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Eddie Kingston and Colt Cabana...

Mycheal @EyezWide_Shut_ @Fightful Careful Ricky, that kinda talk will get you blackballed. @Fightful Careful Ricky, that kinda talk will get you blackballed.

TheRealPodolski @wade_shambley @Fightful Actual professional wrestlers like Punk. Imagine that @Fightful Actual professional wrestlers like Punk. Imagine that

Anthony Costa @AntMinotaurus @Fightful Seems like he isn't nearly as hated as you guys kept reporting. @Fightful Seems like he isn't nearly as hated as you guys kept reporting.

BlueJayBry @ToadieLittle @Fightful Why did the match never happen?it was clear they both wanted it @Fightful Why did the match never happen?it was clear they both wanted it

Given the rather well-known rivalry between The Elite and CM Punk, fans apparently believe that Ricky Starks will face severe consequences for siding with the Second City Saint. It remains to be seen whether his statements will affect his run on Tony Khan's roster in the coming weeks.

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes that AEW star Ricky Starks has surpassed CM Punk in a way

While Ricky's recent comments have left fans concerned, Konnan has heaped praise on the rising star.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, the veteran explained how Absolute had gone toe-to-toe with MJF on the mic, something which even the Second City Saint had failed to do satisfactorily:

"I didn't like the shot to the ba*ls, it looked very weak. They should do a mexican style rear back and just kick the **** and sell the f*ck out of it, they could have gotten a lot more out of that, but other than that this was a star-making segment for Ricky Starks, 'cause nobody has been able to get close, not even Punk, not anybody, to MJF on the mic. So we're going to see some good fireworks coming up." [From 19:55 - 20:54]

With Ricky Starks set to face the Salt of the Earth soon, only time will tell if he will be able to take down his biggest opponent yet.

