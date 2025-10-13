  • home icon
  • “Now they’re just a joke,” “I would resign the next day” - Fans react as FTR is beaten up by female AEW star

“Now they’re just a joke,” “I would resign the next day” - Fans react as FTR is beaten up by female AEW star

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:21 GMT
Fans on FTR being beaten up in AEW by female star (Source-Dax Harwood on X)

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR got beaten up by a female star, and the fans feel bad for the tag team. The moment took place at Collision last Saturday.

FTR were hilariously beaten up by the top AEW female star, Willow Nightingale. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, along with their manager, Stokely Hathaway have been crossing paths with Willow for the past few weeks. Last Saturday on Collision, Dax and Cash teamed with Megan Bayne to take on the team of JetSpeed and Nightingale in a mixed trios match.

At the end of an action-packed encounter, FTR and Megan Bayne managed to secure the win. Nonetheless, a clip from the match went viral, in which Willow is beating up both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler single-handedly. Nightingale also slammed down Dax during the bout.

While it seems to be a funny moment from Collision, many fans expressed their disappointment towards the treatment of FTR in All Elite Wrestling. Fans on the X social media platform reacted to the above clip, claiming that Dax and Cash have turned into a joke now:

Fans giving their unhappy reaction over FTR getting beaten up by Willow Nightingale on Collision
AEW star reacted to FTR being called jokes

The AEW star, Dax Harwood recently reacted to a user calling him and his partner Cash Wheeler jokes. The user on X referred to FTR as a "Once great tag team" who are now sad and pathetic.

Harwood reacted by recalling all of FTR's great matches and referencing their forgettable WWE main roster run as well:

"Hell yeah brotha! We’ve become sad and pathetic, cosplaying a “once great tag team”. No, not the Briscoes trilogy, or Aussie Open match, or 58 minutes with BCG, or holding 3 world titles simultaneously. No, none of those while drinking AEW Kool-Aid. I bet this was our “good old days” to you?"

Fans will have to wait and see what big things are planned for FTR going forward.

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
