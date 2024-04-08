"Now it's time to finish your story" - Fans erupt after AEW star Dustin Rhodes sends a four-word message

Fans are reacting to Dustin Rhodes' latest tweet, where he sent a message ahead of his clash with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on this week's Dynamite.

Dustin is one of the most respected names on All Elite Wrestling's roster today. Not only is he a beloved on-screen performer at AEW, but he's also built a great reputation as one of the most knowledgeable veterans in the company's locker room.

He's gearing up for a major match on the latest episode of Dynamite, where he will take on AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. The clash, however, won't be for the title. It will be an Eliminator Match, meaning if Dustin were to come out on top, he would earn a shot at gold.

The WWE Legend sent a message ahead of his clash with Samoa Joe that is receiving tons of reactions from viewers.

Expand Tweet

Many fans have been mentioning how following Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Roman Reigns, it's Dustin's turn to finish his own story and become a World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Samoa Joe doesn't think Dustin Rhodes deserves to challenge for AEW World Title

During a backstage promo on last week's episode of Collision, Samoa Joe cut a promo, where he spoke about how Dustin Rhodes was yet to earn the right to challenge him for the AEW World Title.

Joe, however, added that he was willing to give Dustin the chance to prove he deserved to challenge for the World Title by facing off against him on Dynamite in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match.

"You know, the biggest obstacle of being world champion is managing perception—how those around you perceive you and how they perceive themselves, and it seems like a few people around here have some jilted perceptions. Dustin Rhodes: Don't think that your words went unheralded. You walk around with the camera, and you talk big, and you tell your story—about what you dream about, about who you are, how tough your are, and what you've done. Then, why aren't you standing here, Dustin?," Samoa Joe said.

Expand Tweet

Considering just how great a champion Samoa Joe has been, it won't be easy for Dustin Rhodes to take him down. However, Dustin is a legend for a reason and it won't be a surprise to see him step up to The Samoan Submission Machine and possibly cause an upset.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Dustin Rhodes should win the AEW World Title down the line? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion