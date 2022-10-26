"Number 30 in the 'Rumble" - Wrestling fans want John Cena to face possibly returning 6-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 39

Some wrestling fans on Twitter discussed the possibility of seeing John Cena and CM Punk reignite their storied rivalry en route to WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year.

The wrestling world has gone berserk since news outlets learned that there's a hold-up between AEW and the Chicago native over the non-compete period, thwarting the two parties from parting ways.

Subsequently, conflicting reports have emerged about Triple H being open to doing business with The Straight Edge Superstar again.

However, an influential figure close to The Game has voted 'a hard no' on the 44-year-old's potential return to his previous stomping grounds.

Regardless of how the situation between AEW and Punk pans out, the Twitterverse has started chewing on dream match scenarios for the Second City Saint if he ever decides to make a comeback in WWE.

Some fans have expressed their burning desire to see CM Punk and John Cena write the final chapter of their legendary feud in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Others would want the blockbuster match to be a mere squash match ending in '2 minutes and 14 seconds,' which was precisely the match length of Punk's MMA debut.

Check out some of the intriguing Twitter reactions below:

GOC @GOC_Wrestling Ok, if CM Punk is actually leaving AEW, Tiple H should allow him to come back and next years WrestleMania main event could be a re-match, CM Punk VS John Cena. It would be insane. “The guy who left VS the guy who never left” 🤩 Ok, if CM Punk is actually leaving AEW, Tiple H should allow him to come back and next years WrestleMania main event could be a re-match, CM Punk VS John Cena. It would be insane. “The guy who left VS the guy who never left” 🤩 https://t.co/MpB8LX8Oyp

JBLCENAFAN2 @MHeuneman @GOC_Wrestling Number 30 in The Rumble ... He's the Macho Man of this era , my goodness he isn't number one but I'll fight like hell to say he's at least number 2 or 3 and he could be "the guy" for years , merchandise and public figure. @GOC_Wrestling Number 30 in The Rumble ... He's the Macho Man of this era , my goodness he isn't number one but I'll fight like hell to say he's at least number 2 or 3 and he could be "the guy" for years , merchandise and public figure.

SinkingboatRon @SkinsfanJW21 @GOC_Wrestling And cena should squash him in ten seconds @GOC_Wrestling And cena should squash him in ten seconds

Rosas 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @Rosas031300 @GOC_Wrestling Why would Triple H want him back when CM punk has been talking crap about him since he was gone @GOC_Wrestling Why would Triple H want him back when CM punk has been talking crap about him since he was gone

Bot Lesnar @ImmoralLogic @LimitedUser215 @GOC_Wrestling Tbf if it was guaranteed punk could be civil, agree to do the job bc I don't see Cena agreeing to put him over, in a perfect world, Girl is right, it would be insane from a fan standpoint and only if it was a one off like a last match deal. To come back full time, no way Jose @LimitedUser215 @GOC_Wrestling Tbf if it was guaranteed punk could be civil, agree to do the job bc I don't see Cena agreeing to put him over, in a perfect world, Girl is right, it would be insane from a fan standpoint and only if it was a one off like a last match deal. To come back full time, no way Jose

LimitedUser215 @LimitedUser215 @ImmoralLogic @GOC_Wrestling We all know CM Punk's not going to be civil. CM Punk and WWE personnel all know in this scenario that WWE would have to go through with the match as soon as it's announced, which would give CM Punk plenty of time to make everyone miserable in the locker room before Wrestlemania. @ImmoralLogic @GOC_Wrestling We all know CM Punk's not going to be civil. CM Punk and WWE personnel all know in this scenario that WWE would have to go through with the match as soon as it's announced, which would give CM Punk plenty of time to make everyone miserable in the locker room before Wrestlemania.

Deadpool Majima @DeadpoolMajima @GOC_Wrestling I'm fine with that as long as Cena pulls out his platinum shovel & buries Punk. @GOC_Wrestling I'm fine with that as long as Cena pulls out his platinum shovel & buries Punk.

TommyPete @TommyPete4 @Wrestlespretzel @GOC_Wrestling Cena will be back, he's not done. However with CM Punk it needs to be at least a triple threat bringing him in for the fans and having that moment is a great idea but there needs to be at least two others guy who might be able to carry the match @Wrestlespretzel @GOC_Wrestling Cena will be back, he's not done. However with CM Punk it needs to be at least a triple threat bringing him in for the fans and having that moment is a great idea but there needs to be at least two others guy who might be able to carry the match

John Cena crushed CM Punk's dream of headlining WrestleMania in their final meeting

John Cena and CM Punk were among the few WWE bigwigs who defined the 2010s epoch with their unforgettable rivalry over the coveted world championship.

The two men headlined several pay-per-views, with their most memorable high-stakes bout ensuing at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam in 2011.

On both occasions, The Straight Edge Superstar outsmarted The Cenation leader in a battle for the ages.

During the feud, Punk blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality, thus giving birth to an iconic pipebomb promo, which saw him rail against the WWE system and Cena (who was sitting at the top of the pedestal at the time).

#WrestlingGifFriday @WrestlingGifFri



Feb. 25, 2013 on #RAW:



CM Punk vs John Cena

(#1 contender match) ... their last match ever!!!



Cena won and punched his ticket to



Where does the CM Punk/Cena rivalry rank for you???

#TuesdayThoughts 7 years ago today ...Feb. 25, 2013 on #WWE CM Punk vs John Cena(#1 contender match) ... their last match ever!!!Cena won and punched his ticket to #WrestleMania to face The Rock for the WWE title!Where does the CM Punk/Cena rivalry rank for you??? 7 years ago today ...Feb. 25, 2013 on #WWE #RAW:CM Punk vs John Cena (#1 contender match) ... their last match ever!!!Cena won and punched his ticket to #WrestleMania to face The Rock for the WWE title!Where does the CM Punk/Cena rivalry rank for you??? #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/G63OHfMXAv

Though The Straight Edge Superstar overcame everyone to reach the pinnacle of his WWE career, he couldn't fulfill his long prophecy of headlining the show of shows.

John Cena retaliated in his epic manner by defeating CM Punk on RAW (Feb 25) in 2013 and booked the main event berth with The Rock at WrestleMania 29.

Even though the Chicago-made would go on to face The Undertaker at the Grandest Stage of them all, his dream of headlining WrestleMania remained unfulfilled as he left the company the following year on bad terms.

Should the suspended AEW star return to the global juggernaut someday, it would only be fitting if the two stalwarts headline The Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you want to see CM Punk return to WWE if he leaves AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : Do you want to see CM Punk vs. John Cena one last time? Yes No 0 votes