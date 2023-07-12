"NXT putting up 850[k] with Judgment Day" - Fans erupt as AEW Collision sees upswing in ratings for latest episode

AEW Collision's weekly ratings are in, and the numbers are up. After a disappointing viewership count last week, the main event of CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe on this week's episode was seemingly enough to bring fans back to the new show.

According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Melter, one of the most trusted wrestling journalists out there, the latest episode of AEW Collision amassed an average total viewership of 580,000 across two hours and scored 0.21 in the all-important 18-49 demographic.

To put this into perspective, the previous week's show averaged only 452,000 viewers — which was down 24% from the week prior — and scored just 0.13 in the key demo — down 37% from the June 24th show.

This suggests that last week's poor ratings were simply an anomaly — a blip on the course AEW wants to take with their new show. However, some have noted that the inclusion of the long-awaited bout between CM Punk and Samoa Joe may be the reason for the show's boost in viewership:

Powered By Voice @PwrByVoice @davemeltzerWON It was a great show and if they keep putting in the effort it'll pay off @davemeltzerWON It was a great show and if they keep putting in the effort it'll pay off

Others were not as impressed, with one Twitter user suggesting that tonight's edition of WWE NXT, which will feature The Judgment Day, will drastically outscore the latest episode of Collision:

steve @bigsteve8921 @Fightful Still losing to the wwe minor leaguers they couldn't help but brag about beating before lol and now aew has this "legendary" draw in cm punk lol 🤡 ridiculous nxt putting up 850 with judgement day there. Book it @Fightful Still losing to the wwe minor leaguers they couldn't help but brag about beating before lol and now aew has this "legendary" draw in cm punk lol 🤡 ridiculous nxt putting up 850 with judgement day there. Book it

Nonetheless, the positive upswing will undoubtedly be welcomed by Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery as they attempt to develop their new show into can't-miss television on a regular basis.

Huge tournament final to take place on AEW Collision

For the most part, the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has played out on Collision, with both semi-finals taking place on the latest episode and the final bout set to feature this week.

CM Punk will be one half of the tournament decider after his monumental victory over Samoa Joe in the semis. Not only did this match have a sense of nostalgia for the hardcore fans who have been following Punk and Joe's careers from their early Ring of Honor days, but it also marked the first time The Second City Saint triumphed over The Samoan Submission Machine in single's competition.

The Straight-Edge Superstar's opponent in the final will be none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks, who earned a victory over Powerhouse Hobbs to qualify. Punk and Starks have been fighting side-by-side in recent weeks in their ongoing storyline with Bullet Club Gold, but now they are forced to collide with one another in the hopes of being crowned the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Cup winner.

Poll : 0 votes