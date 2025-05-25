"Of course a fan should try and assault me" - Saraya (fka Paige) angry after shocking comment

Saraya has just called out a fan on social media after they made a controversial comment on one of her recent posts. She was upset by this and made sure to clap back.

Ad

The former AEW star found herself in an unfortunate situation recently as she ran into fans who did not respect her boundaries. This led to a case of harassment, and she did not hesitate to call them out, as they were acting out of line and without her consent.

Recently, Saraya posted a throwback photo on Instagram. A fan commented and claimed that posts like that were the reason for fans' behavior. She called him out sarcastically in a Story on the social media app, as he seemed to condone their behavior.

Ad

Trending

See the original post here.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

"Ahhh yes my bad. Of course a fan should try and assault me. It's what I'm posting. Got ittttt" Saraya wrote.

Screenshot of Saraya's Instagram story

She also called out the fan in the original post and replied to his comment.

Ad

Saraya wants fans to stop asking her about a potential WWE return

The Unproblematic Icon has been a free agent following her departure from AEW a few months ago. She has yet to reveal any specific details regarding her plans.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, she mentioned how in most of her reactions with the fans, they have always asked her about her return to WWE. She wanted them to stop as she was also in the dark regarding the situation. She wanted them to be patient and wait for more news instead.

Ad

“Are you coming back to WWE? Every single time without fail. I’m just like, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m so sorry. But then people are always like bitter online and everyone just says I’m talking about it. I’m like, mother****** keep asking me. F***. Yeah, exactly. Like, wait and see. Like, I don’t know, you guys. Will you stop f***** asking me that?”

Ad

There is no telling what will happen, as she has expressed her openness to returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More