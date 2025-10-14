“Oh he’s definitely talking about Punk”- Fans go berserk after major AEW name says cancer has been cut out of the company

A top AEW star recently left fans in a frenzy after stating that cancer has been cut out of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

That star is Darby Allin, who, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, claimed that the talent who were deemed cancerous had been cut off from AEW. The former TNT champion was referring to the egotistical wrestlers who wouldn't be team players.

"The cancer got cut out. Just egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose… And at the end of the day, this is all staged. It’s the greatest thing in the world, but it’s staged. So if you’re going to have an ego about that, get out of the f*cking sport," he said. [H/T - WrestlePurist on X]

Following the release of the interview, fans erupted on X, many speculating that Allin was talking about former AEW star and WWE superstar CM Punk. The speculation stems from Punk's turbulent tenure in Tony Khan's promotion, which was marred by backstage altercations and controversies that eventually led to his firing from the company. Having said that, it must be stressed that Allin in the interview said that he was not talking about CM Punk when he mentioned cancer.

Check out some of the fan reactions on X below:

Colin @BasedCLC @WrestlePurists That entire roster STILL thinks about CM Punk. Perhaps that’s why they can’t fill up 99% of arenas.

Mysterious Power! @badzd @WrestlePurists Oh he is definitely talking about punk!

Grandmaster B @InstantClassic5 Still talking about Punk lol.

It is worth noting that some other fans did not think he was talking about Punk.

Maxi. @21Maxwell @WrestlePurists Defo not on about Punk here, swear Darby and Punk were on very good terms.

jaysonXcrossPart2 @DNegronomics He's not talking about Punk.

Darby Allin recently revealed the most painful finisher he's experienced in AEW.

Many would say that Darby Allin's most impressive skill is his ability to endure pain. The Daredevil, known for his reckless in-ring style, recently revealed what move hurt him the most in AEW.

Speaking in an interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, the former TNT Champion was asked which finisher he's taken that has hurt him the most. In response, Allin did not name a move but mentioned that it was probably Jon Moxley dropping him on his head.

“Painful finisher. Oh my god. I don’t even know. I probably… When I got dropped on my head from Moxley or something, I’d probably say that.” [H/T Fightful ]

Speaking of Moxley, Darby Allin is set for a blockbuster "I-Quit" match against the Purveyor of Violence at WrestleDream 2025. Knowing the two stars, the bout is expected to be nothing but a violent affair.

