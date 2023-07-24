"Okay bro we'll shut the F up," says WWE veteran after AEW star Kenny Omega claps back at his critics (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has spoken after Kenny Omega clapped back at his critics.

The veteran in question is Vince Russo. The former WWE head writer has shared his comments on Kenny Omega defending the botched spot during his match against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door II.

Omega has stated that the spot was planned between the two and even said, "Shut the f*ck up" to his critics.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo reacted to Kenny Omega's response to his critics.

"Chris, between our shows, I checked out my Twitter. Guys, I dare anybody to do this. I checked out my Twitter before the show, somebody put up the finish to Mick Foley beating The Rock for the belt, watch the freaking audio," said the former WWE head writer.

Russo further added:

"These people were going, they weren't doing that stuff. They weren't doing what you are doing today, and the people were going absolutely nuts, and it was the simplest of things to lay out, and when we say because we don't want you to be paralyzed, we don't want you to die, we want you to have longevity so you could make money in your forties and fifties, but we should shut the F up. Okay bro, we'll shut the F up, and then when somebody is getting wheeled around in a wheelchair, we'll shut the F up." [From 13:42 to 14:47]

You can check out the video below.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo dares Kenny Omega to risk it all in a real fight

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has dared top AEW stars Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay to risk it all in a real fight.

The match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at the Forbidden Door II was very well received backstage and got six stars by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. However, some are still talking about the dangerous Tiger Driver '91 spot in the match.

Kenny Omega has defended the spot numerous times by saying It was planned between the two. The above comments drew the attention of Vince Russo as he criticized the spot while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"These guys are so far away from what professional wrestling was — which was a work, and nobody got hurt, and everybody protected everybody, and for the most part, everybody was safe, okay. Bro, the bottom line is they want this to so badly be real. Then go out there and do it for real. Who's stopping you? [...] Let's see how tough you are! You guys want to be Japan strong style, go out there and wrestle for real. What's stopping you?" [From 07:53 onwards]

Do you agree with Russo's comment? Let us know in the comments below.

