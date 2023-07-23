"Let's see how tough you are!" - Former WWE writer Vince Russo dares top stars to risk it all in a real fight (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has come up with an interesting proposition for "tough guys" Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin had a well-received bout at this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer awarded the match six stars. Still, some are more concerned with discussing the dangerous Tiger Driver '91 spot, which included Omega's head being driven directly into the mat.

While many believed this to be an accident, The Best Bout Machine has since come forward and said the maneuver was executed exactly as planned.

The abovementioned comments drew the attention of Vince Russo. The former WWE writer said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws that the stunts Omega and Ospreay attempt is a far cry from what professional wrestling used to be:

"These guys are so far away from what professional wrestling was — which was a work, and nobody got hurt, and everybody protected everybody, and for the most part, everybody was safe, okay. Bro, the bottom line is they want this to so badly be real. Bro, then go out there and do it for real. Who's stopping you? (...) Let's see how tough you are! You guys want to be Japan strong style, go out there and wrestle for real. What's stopping you?" [07:53 onwards]

Former WWE Champion suffers injury at Forbidden Door 2023

As horrifying as Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay's Tiger Driver was, ultimately, neither party sustained any serious injuries due to it. The same can not be said for Bryan Danielson, as he, unfortunately, broke his forearm in his match with Kazuchika Okada at the same show.

During the post-Forbidden Door 2023 press conference, the former WWE Champion revealed that he had to alter the plans for the last 10 minutes of the blockbuster bout to accommodate the injury. He also stated that he was estimated to miss out on six to eight weeks of action, but that period has seemingly since been extended.

There is no word on the exact date The American Dragon is expected to return, but thus far, he and Tony Khan have done an excellent job keeping the fans updated about the star's condition.

