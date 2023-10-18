"OMG IT'S HAPPENING," "We will be seated on November 25th" - WWE Universe convinced 3-time World Heavyweight Champion teased his return

A former AEW star has sent shockwaves among wrestling fans with a cryptic Instagram story, sparking speculation about his potential return to WWE. The star in question is none other than CM Punk.

Punk's departure from AEW came after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. There have been rumors of a comeback to the promotion where he made a name for himself.

Even WWE has been teasing the return of the Straight Edge Superstar on its program, whether it be Shinsuke Nakamura using the GTS or Seth Rollins making various references to Punk. However, the former AEW World Champion has sparked more fan speculation with his latest Instagram story.

Earlier today, Punk shared an image of bloody wrist tape, celebrating National Straight Edge Day. This post caused fans to get excited on Twitter, with many expressing theories about Punk's potential WWE comeback.

Fans also anticipate Punk's could lead to the revival of the iconic stable, the Straight Edge Society.

Fans are hoping to see him return at Survivor Series on November 25 in his hometown of Chicago at the Allstate Arena

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross comments on CM Punk's departure from AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in on the release of CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, leading to his termination.

Speaking on a live stage show as part of Premier Streaming Networks' Starrcast 6, Ross was asked how he would have handled the situation in AEW.

"I don't have any idea. I don't have all the facts – neither do you. Bottom line is, it happened. The show must go on, folks. And that's up to these young men and women tonight to get in a huddle and give each other support and bust their a** for the greatest show that people never expected," said JR.

The former world champion's sudden departure from the promotion was announced just one day before the All Out pay-per-view by Tony Khan on Collision.

