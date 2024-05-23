"Omg Kane is back!!!!!" - WWE Universe in disbelief as AEW pulls off non-PG segment during Dynamite

The WWE Universe was in disbelief and said that Kane was back, as AEW pulled off a bold non-PG segment during this week's Dynamite. This is surely going to be talked about a lot more this week.

The segment involved TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Malakai Black as they are getting ready to take on each other at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday. Black came out victorious in his match against Kyle O’Reilly, and that was when Copeland showed up on the jumbotron.

He spoke about how Malakai should be scared, and that was the exact moment when a red liquid from the rafters was poured down on the leader of the House of Black. It was so frightening to see that Malakai, someone who thrives on scaring people, was shaken. The fans also let out an audible gasp when the incident occurred.

Most fans took to X/Twitter to give their opinions on the incident, and a user said that WWE Hall of Famer Kane was back in All Elite Wrestling. Many others reacted to the Brood bath segment.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to wrestle Jon Moxley before retiring

Adam Copeland has revealed that he wishes to take on former WWE star Jon Moxley in AEW before he calls it a day in the Jacksonville-based company.

While speaking with Renee Paquette, The Rated-R Superstar revealed his wish. He also spoke about how he is still getting used to being called by his real name and not Edge.

"Not really. It's a little weird [On whether he's gotten used to being ring-announced as Adam Copeland]. I'm trying to, little by little, segue it to 'Cope.' Just Cope, you know? Because 'The Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland' is very wordy. But I'm thinking if I'm looking at a marquee, and I go 'Oh, Cope vs. MOX.'"

If and when that match does indeed take place, it will be a fitting send-off for the AEW TNT Champion.