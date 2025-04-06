"OMG YES HE NEEDS ONE LAST RUN," "He should retire" - Fans erupt after AEW star drops a potential hint at WWE return

An AEW star recently dropped a potential hint about returning to WWE. Meanwhile, fans online could not contain their excitement.

Ad

Chris Jericho is one of AEW’s most famous stars and has been with the company since its inception. Over the past six years, he has featured in many high-profile feuds and won numerous titles. Currently, he is the leader of The Learning Tree, which also comprises Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During an appearance at WrestleFest, Y2J was asked if he would ever return to WWE now that things have seemingly changed there. Without hesitating, the AEW star said that he would definitely consider it and that he would have considered it even if things did not change.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Fans immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Chris Jericho's comments. Some were very excited to see him potentially make a comeback and felt that he was due a Hall of Fame induction. However, others were not so thrilled and said that he needed to retire from pro wrestling.

Ad

You can view some of the notable reactions below.

Fans' reactions to Jericho's comments about WWE [Image source: X]

Vince Russo reveals Chris Jericho was compared to WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Chris Jericho had a great time in World Wrestling Entertainment. The fact that he won so many titles in the promotion is a testament to that. Vince Russo recently revealed that Jericho had backstage heat in the global sports entertainment juggernaut after he was compared to Shawn Michaels.

Ad

On Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said the following about Y2J:

“He [Jericho] was a WCW guy. He was probably looked at as cocky. They were probably comparing him to Shawn. You know, there's a million reasons why they probably knocked him off his perch.”

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see if Jericho ends up returning to his former workplace. As of now, he is the ROH World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More