"Omos should go to AEW" - Twitterverse wants RAW Superstar to leave WWE and sign with Tony Khan for a blockbuster storyline next year

Some fans on Twitter have entertained the idea of RAW Superstar Omos leaving WWE for AEW in the future.

The 28-year-old has made an impressive mark since moving to the main roster. His lengthy alliance with AJ Styles, lasting a year, brought a significant spotlight on his thriving career. The duo held the RAW Tag Team Championship for 132 days before losing to Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) at SummerSlam 2021.

The Nigerian giant would then briefly feud with Styles, defeating his former mentor on the January 3rd episode of RAW to solidify his heel turn this year. Following his split from The Phenomenal One, Omos feuded with Bobby Lashley, which saw the two men clash multiple times throughout the summer.

The All Mighty defeated the young prospect and his new mentor MVP in a two-on-one handicap match at Hell in a Cell to culminate their rivalry. Months later, Omos obliterated Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel but came up short in the end. Both men received acclaim for their performances that night.

Despite going toe-to-toe with the former world champions, the Twitterverse wants Omos to jump ship to AEW and feud/ally with a giant of similar stature in Satnam Singh.

Check out some of the reactions below:

CENATIONBOYAJ @CenationBoy7 @bobcalamardo01 Idk Omos vs Satnam DOES sound intriguing @bobcalamardo01 Idk Omos vs Satnam DOES sound intriguing

wrestleBOB @bobcalamardo01 Would you bring OMOS to AEW instead of bringing CM Punk back? #AEW Would you bring OMOS to AEW instead of bringing CM Punk back? #AEW https://t.co/r2POcrVQPN

julian @ondelivrd4aweek @bobcalamardo01 Omos, Paul Wight, and Satnam Singh in the trios division who says no!?!? @bobcalamardo01 Omos, Paul Wight, and Satnam Singh in the trios division who says no!?!?

ZKG (☀️20-16) @zkg_0 @bobcalamardo01 put him in a team with SATNAM ONE IN A BILLION SINGH @bobcalamardo01 put him in a team with SATNAM ONE IN A BILLION SINGH

vhs @vhs223 @bobcalamardo01 Bring them both as the 2 man power trip @bobcalamardo01 Bring them both as the 2 man power trip

AJ Styles thinks Omos is a future WWE World Champion

Whether or not Omos leaves the sports entertainment juggernaut, AJ Styles has already hailed him as world champion material.

During an episode of The Bump last year, Styles spoke about the Nigerian giant's progress in WWE:

"He was a little rocky at first, I'll admit it, we figured it out."

Styles went on to make this bold prediction:

"This guy is a champion. This is what he does and he started with Basketball and he's gonna end [up] with, in my opinion, the WWE Championship," Styles said.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Omos when the road to WrestleMania begins next year.

