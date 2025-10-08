  • home icon
  "On his way back to WWE?" "He's showing up to help NXT" - Fans react after Andrade goes missing on AEW Dynamite

"On his way back to WWE?" "He's showing up to help NXT" - Fans react after Andrade goes missing on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 08, 2025 03:19 GMT
Andrade returned to AEW last week [Image Credit: AEW
Andrade returned to AEW last week [Image Credit: AEW on X]

Fans have been wondering why recently returned Andrade missed tonight's AEW Dynamite. He shocked the pro wrestling industry after appearing in the Jacksonville-based promotion just a few days after his WWE release. He also became the first person to join WWE, then jump to AEW, and subsequently return to WWE before rejoining AEW.

On his return, the 35-year-old star took down former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and immediately joined forces with Don Callis Family. Reports reveal that he has signed a multi-year deal with the company. He apparently has a hit list, and he crossed off the Best Bout Machine's name from it.

On Dynamite, Don Callis Family was featured multiple times on TV as several members of the faction were seen in action tonight. Kyle Fletcher defended the TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly while Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada defeated Brodido. However, the main attraction, Andrade, was nowhere to be seen.

Fans claimed that El Idolo will show up at TNA and NXT's Showdown. Many also speculated that the faction was too huge to be in one frame, and therefore, he could not be seen.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Don Callis reveals why he recruited Andrade

The Don Callis Family has been growing rapidly for the past couple of months, and fans have stopped keeping track.

The Invisible Hand recently took to X and revealed that El Idolo is a top athlete and hates Kenny Omega, just like Callis. Therefore, the latter hired him into the stable.

"ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F**K KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when the 35-year-old star returns to AEW.

Edited by Angana Roy
