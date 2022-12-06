"One last match with those guys" - WWE legend teases a last hurrah against Edge and his longtime friend

Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz, comprised of brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy, are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Matt Hardy has stated that he would like to face the legendary duo of Edge and Christian in their final match.

In the latter part of 1999 and the beginning of 2000, Matt and Jeff Hardy engaged in a rivalry with Edge and Christian. During their rivalry, both teams displayed respect for one another. The Hardys competed in their first-ever tag team ladder match at No Mercy 1999 against Edge and Christian. They became legendary for risking their lives in numerous TLC matches, along with The Dudleys.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt revealed that he wants The Hardy Boyz’ final match to be against Edge & Christian.

Matt discussed his ideal retirement scenario with his brother Jeff for one final tag team match:

"Our rivalry is just so iconic. I feel like that would be a pretty amazing way to end it, having one last match with those guys," Hardy said. ( H/T - WrestlingINC)

WWE legend wants to face Edge in one last match in AEW

Matt Hardy has stated that he would like to wrestle Edge if the WWE Hall of Famer chooses to come to AEW.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt Hardy revealed that he would be open to the idea of a Hardy Boyz vs. Christian and Edge match in the Jacksonville-based promotion possibly for the last time:

“You hear this all the time, but people say if the stars and planets align, you know, my brother comes back, everything’s good, I hear people say all the time, oh my god, we’d love to see Edge come and do one last Hardys vs. Edge and Christian. That would be a pretty magical moment," Hardy said. (H/T Fightful)

In the world of professional wrestling, Matt Hardy is a true veteran who has unquestionably carved out a respectable career in WWE and won a number of championships, including the Tag Team, United States, and ECW World Championships.

