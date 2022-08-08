"We'd love to see Edge come" - Wrestling veteran wants to face the 11-time world champion and WWE legend in one last match in AEW

Matt Hardy has expressed his desire to wrestle Edge and Christian Cage if the WWE Hall of Famer decides to come to AEW.

Matt and his brother, Jeff Hardy, had a memorable rivalry with Edge and Christian back in WWE's Attitude Era. The two teams often faced each other for the tag team championship in some iconic Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches at WrestleMania 2000 and X-Seven and had a tremendous ladder match at No Mercy 1999.

Many years later, the older Hardy rekindled his rivalry with Christian Cage with a couple of singles matches in AEW. The first was from Fyter Fest 1 on July 14, 2021 where he lost to the latter as "Big Money Matt." The most recent interaction was from last week's Dynamite when Captain Charisma hit the 47-year-old with Killswitch.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt hoped that Edge would one day come to AEW. Hardy added that he welcomes the possibility of a Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian showdown in the Jacksonville-based promotion, potentially for the last time.

“You hear this all the time, but people say if the stars and planets align, you know, my brother comes back, everything’s good, I hear people say all the time, oh my god, we’d love to see Edge come and do one last Hardys vs. Edge and Christian. That would be a pretty magical moment," Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

The Rated-R Superstar just recently returned to Summerslam to reignite his feud with his old stable, The Judgment Day. Still, it will be interesting to see if Edge entertains the idea of wrestling in AEW once his time is up in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

AEW star Matt Hardy recalled a specific moment during his time with WWE

In an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy reflected on his time with the Stamford-based company. He disclosed that former Chairman Vince McMahon had a penchant for booking wrestlers to lose in their respective hometowns.

Hardy added that working with the sports entertainment powerhouse was both "a blessing and a curse."

"At the end of the day, Vince just does not give a s**t about that. We got this a lot because we were so incredibly over and beloved, he was like, ‘It’s okay if you lose, people don’t care, they’re still going to love you, they’re still going to pop huge. They don’t care, you’re bulletproof, and you can’t be stopped. If you lose, it’s no big deal," Matt said.

Matt Hardy has certainly carved out a respectable career in WWE, winning several titles including the Tag Team, United States and ECW World Championship. Now wrestling with AEW, it will be interesting to see if there's more in store for The Hardy Boyz member.

Do you want to see The Hardy Boyz collide with Edge and Christian in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

