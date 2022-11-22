"One last run in WWE before he retires" - Wrestling fans urge 2-time WWE WrestleMania main-eventer to return under Triple H's regime after AEW contract expires

Fans have urged a two-time WrestleMania main-eventer and current AEW star to return to WWE now that Triple H is at the helm. The superstar in question is Bryan Danielson.

Danielson joined AEW in 2021. The American Dragon allowed his contract with WWE to expire before showing up at the conclusion of All Out last year. He confronted the Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Kenny Omega in what was an electric ending to arguably the greatest pay-per-view in All Elite Wrestling history.

Shortly after his debut, the five-time WWE World Champion faced Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in one of the biggest dream matches in modern wrestling history. The match ended in a draw and we are yet to see them reignite their rivalry.

In the months following that huge clash, Danielson challenged for the world title multiple times while Kenny Omega took nearly a year off to nurse numerous injuries. The former was unsuccessful in all his attempts against Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, coming up short in world title matches time and again.

This has led to many fans urging the former ROH World Champion to make a final return to WWE in the wake of him announcing that he won't be an active performer for much longer.

"I'm not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer.



When my AEW contract is up, that's pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler"



- Bryan Danielson

(via One Fall)

Dude Man Bro @tteerrzzyy @WrestlePurists hilarious that they have the greatest American wrestler of all-time and could not put one of their 25 titles on him @WrestlePurists hilarious that they have the greatest American wrestler of all-time and could not put one of their 25 titles on him

Arekami Wrestling @ErothPathak @HorhayBlanco @WrestlingNewsCo He'll be in WWE having his final hof run later doing some backstage work maybe on screen role or best he'd be in creative. @HorhayBlanco @WrestlingNewsCo He'll be in WWE having his final hof run later doing some backstage work maybe on screen role or best he'd be in creative.

HCNALDRE @HCNALDRE @WrestlingNewsCo Gotta have one last run in WWE before he retires. @WrestlingNewsCo Gotta have one last run in WWE before he retires.

MJ101 @aldamokm @WrestlingNewsCo You wasted your time in AEW, you went from main eventing Wrestlemania to playing daycare with AEW nobody's @WrestlingNewsCo You wasted your time in AEW, you went from main eventing Wrestlemania to playing daycare with AEW nobody's

Jesus was LGBT @FrankRindleReal @juan85444738 @WrestlingNewsCo yeah with the elite booking themselves into 7 title matches after assaulting a dudes pet i'd wanna leave too. this is 2010 tna all over again. @juan85444738 @WrestlingNewsCo yeah with the elite booking themselves into 7 title matches after assaulting a dudes pet i'd wanna leave too. this is 2010 tna all over again.

Bryan Danielson had a fantastic career in WWE

Bryan Danielson enjoyed a great career in the Stamford-based promotion, winning the world title on five separate occasions. He was consistently involved in some of the most high-profile angles and scored victories against some of the biggest names in the history of the business like John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista and the Big Show.

The Yes Movement is arguably the greatest babyface story in wrestling history. Fans hijacked the shows in a way never seen before, leading to Daniel Bryan defeating Triple H at WrestleMania 30 before beating Randy Orton and Batista in the main event to become the world champion.

He main-evented WrestleMania 37 as well, albeit losing this time. Roman Reigns stacked Edge and Daniel Bryan to pin them.

