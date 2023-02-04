"One person in that party was viewing things so negatively" - Jake Hager on the AEW All Out media scrum

One of the most talked about AEW segments in 2022 was the CM Punk rant at the All Out media scrum. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager recently shared his honest thoughts on the issue.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World was upset with some of the talents in AEW following an unscripted promo segment on Dynamite. It was a segment during his feud with Hangman Adam Page. Page claimed that CM Punk was why Colt Cabana was moved to the Ring of Honor roster.

This did not sit well with CM Punk as he vented his frustrations at the post-All Out media scrum. The two-time AEW World Champion also had some harsh words for the EVPs of the promotion, The Elite. Post his rant, Punk, and the EVPs had a brawl that resulted in all parties involved being suspended from the promotion.

During the latest episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Jake Hager was a special guest. When asked about the media scrum, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion stated that the whole issue could have been due to a lack of communication and believed that one person was totally in the wrong.

"I'm sure I can, but I don't really want to. Who knows how animosity builds and how lack of communication leads to certain things. I think it all stems from how you view things. Obviously, one person in that party was viewing things so negatively and I don't think he was correct," Jake Hager said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Seth Rollins called two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk 'a cancer'

CM Punk has not been seen on AEW TV since the 'Brawl-out'. His suspension is reportedly not over and there has been speculation that he might be returning to WWE.

Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. recently interviewed Seth Rollins at a WWE 2k23 event. He had asked him if he thought CM Punk could join him in his promotion. The Visionary responded by saying that he doesn't want to see the Straight Edge Savior ever in his life and claimed that he is a cancer to the business.

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later," Seth Rollins said. [H/T Sportskeeda.com]

The Straight Edge Savior has returned as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting.

