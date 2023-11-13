"Open up the gates!" - AEW star sends a message to major promotion

An AEW and Ring of Honor star recently took to social media to propose an idea for a major cross-promotional event with none other than New Japan Pro Wrestling. This follows off the back of NJPW announcing the participants for their World Tag League tournament.

Capt. Shawn Dean made waves in AEW when he scored a surprise victory over current World Champion MJF in January of last year, albeit this was a disqualification decision. He replicated the feat a few months later, this time winning by countout.

Dean's standing in Tony Khan's promotion has since faded, and he now primarily appears on Ring of Honor television alongside his tag team partner Carlie Bravo as The Infantry.

After New Japan revealed the 16 teams taking part in their World Tag League tournament, Dean wasted little time sharing his desire to take part in a similar event:

"Open up the gates! I heard they do this for Jr Heavyweights too 👀…GIVE ME ROH X NJPW WORLDS COLLIDE!" he posted.

While the "Worlds Collide" tag belongs to WWE, ROH and NJPW have hosted a similarly named although intellectually different War Of The Worlds event in the past.

Whether this is rebooted for another installment in the future remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Dean isn't the only one excited at the prospect, as many fans have been clamoring for the same thing.

Several AEW stars to take part in NJPW Tag League

While Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo missed out on this year's World Tag League, other AEW stars are gearing up for the G1-style competition.

Most notably, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona have been included in the upcoming event. The Gates of Agony have gained a groundswell of support in recent times and will go into the tournament as one of the favored teams.

Lance Archer will also take part in the Tag League, as he partners up with Alex Zayne. The team known as Monstersauce doesn't have the best record as a duo compared to some of the other pairings, but any team with The Murderhawk Monster is a force to be reckoned with.

