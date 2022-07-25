"Sign me up" - Paige wants to come out of retirement and face top AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) has expressed interest in facing top AEW star Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. after the latter called her a dream opponent.

Saraya was one of the most celebrated performers in WWE during the mid-2010s. A feature film was also made about her rise to the top titled Fighting with My Family, released in 2019. Unfortunately for the former WWE Divas Champion, a neck injury forced her to retire in 2018.

Paige has since tried hard to get medically cleared, and if that happens, she might have already found her first opponent in Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the AEW star noted that the 29-year-old is her dream opponent.

Upon hearing the news, the former WWE Divas Champion responded on Twitter, stating that she loves Baker and would be more than happy to get in the ring with her.

"Sign me up. I love me some @RealBrittBaker," said @RealPaigeWWE.

The former SmackDown general manager recently left the Stamford-based company after her contract expired. Hence, it will be interesting to see if she will potentially join All Elite Wrestling moving forward.

Paige could follow the formula of Bryan Danielson and Christian Cage upon coming out of retirement

Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition in her mid-20s, with many what ifs being left on the table when it came to the former WWE Superstar's career.

However, in recent years, several high-profile wrestlers once forced to retire have made triumphant returns to the ring. Two of those names currently lead the charge in AEW: Bryan Danielson and Christian Cage.

Michael Pam @MichaelPam I would love to see @RealPaigeWWE return to in-ring action. You see, Edge and Bryan Danielson return to in-ring action after their neck injuries. So I think Paige returning will save the women's division in WWE!!! I would love to see @RealPaigeWWE return to in-ring action. You see, Edge and Bryan Danielson return to in-ring action after their neck injuries. So I think Paige returning will save the women's division in WWE!!!

Danielson was forced into retirement in 2016 due to concussion-related issues, while Cage retired for a similar reason in 2014. However, both men were medically cleared many years later and are enjoying great runs in All Elite Wrestling.

WWE's best example of this is Edge, who retired in 2011 due to multiple neck injuries. However, after working hard and being cleared by doctors, he returned in 2020 and has since gone on to headline another WrestleMania in 2021.

With stories like these, Saraya has a lot of inspiration to draw from. Do you want to see the former WWE Superstar make her wrestling return soon? Let us know in the comments section down below.

