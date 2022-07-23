Former WWE Superstar jokingly floats the idea of Vince McMahon joining AEW after his retirement

Former WWE Superstar Paige recently joked about a potential future with AEW for Vince McMahon.

A few hours ago McMahon took to Twitter to announce his retirement, not long before WWE themselves confirmed the news via a press release. It has since been revealed that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will step into his shoes as Co-CEOs.

Reports have also emerged that McMahon's role as head of creative will be taken over by Bruce Prichard, while Triple H returned as the EVP of Talent Relations.

After the announcement, former WWE on-screen personality Renee Paquette pondered whether the former CEO would come on her podcast. Former Diva's Champion Paige chimed in on the question and stated that he could go "all elite."

Paige, of course, is making reference to AEW, who regularly present their new signings under the banner of 'All-Elite.'

Although McMahon showing up in All Elite Wrestling is unlikely, it remains to be seen what he turns to do following his retirement. It will also be interesting to see the direction in which WWE will move following his departure.

