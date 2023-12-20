Paige VanZant gets a new tattoo amid AEW absence [Photo]

Paige VanZant has had some incredible outings in AEW, even if she has been appearing on the Jacksonville-based promotion for a year and a few months. Her contract signing was even a bit of a feud as she signed the document on top of the beaten-down Tay Conti in the ring.

However, VanZant has been away from AEW programming since Double or Nothing in May 2022. She is pretty active on social media, though, and one popular aspect of her is her tattoos. She has recently posted a photo on her Instagram story that shows off her new tattoo.

Check out a screengrab of Paige VanZant's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Paige VanZant's Instagram story.

You can view Paige VanZant's full Instagram story here.

She chose Lana Del Rey's 'Chemtrails over the Country Club' as the background song, which portrays a young woman driving through the countryside, but the video turns dark at the end. The tattoo depicts a journey, including sharing coordinates.

Paige VanZant was spotted training with a WWE legend in November 2023

Paige VanZant has been away from AEW for quite some time, and she was recently spotted training with the WWE legend Gangrel. Gangrel had a decent run in the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude Era and was the leader of The Brood stable, which also included Christian, now known as Christian Cage, and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland. VanZant was spotted training with Gangrel at the Coastal Championship Wrestling's training facility, where he is the head trainer.

VanZant, who is currently signed with AEW, has not made an appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion for more than a year now. Paige's new tattoo does raise some questions about what she has thought about her future. The Women's roster of the Jacksonville-based company needs some serious work, especially after Tony Khan lost Jade Cargill and when Ronda Rousey shushed any rumors about her making an AEW debut.

Will Paige VanZant be back in AEW soon? Let us know in the comments section below.