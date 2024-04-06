Paul Heyman namedrops major AEW name at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Paul Heyman referenced a major AEW personality during his speech at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. The individual in question is Jim Ross.

The Wiseman has been honored with a place among legends of the pro-wrestling industry through his induction into the prestigious Hall of Fame. Heyman was inducted by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who paid a heartfelt tribute to his Special Counsel and acknowledged the latter's importance in his career.

The 58-year-old veteran addressed the crowd in a remarkable promo, chronicling his work and contributions to the industry. At one point, Heyman alluded to his early stint in WCW, where he lent his services as a manager and announcer. He then name-dropped Jim Ross, whom he has frequently credited and praised as a colleague and mentor.

Good Ol' JR collaborated with The Advocate again when the latter joined WWE in 2001. Their on-air dynamic was one of the defining elements of the Invasion angle. Heyman was removed from his position at commentary alongside Ross on RAW after Survivor Series 2001. He was later transferred to Smackdown as the lead writer.

Jim Ross has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. He recently called the action for the retirement match of Sting at AEW Revolution 2024.

