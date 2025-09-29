  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  "Paying homage to his old partner" - Fans erupt after Jon Moxley references top WWE Superstar on AEW TV

"Paying homage to his old partner" - Fans erupt after Jon Moxley references top WWE Superstar on AEW TV

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 29, 2025 12:44 GMT
Jon Moxley WWE
Jon Moxley recently referenced a WWE star (Source-Marina Shafir on X and WWE.com)

A current champion in WWE was referenced by Jon Moxley on AEW TV recently, and fans reacted to the same on social media. Moxley often references the star during his matches.

Jon Moxley made a reference to the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins recently. Last Saturday on Collision, Moxley teamed with Daniel Garcia and Claudio Castagnoli for a trios match against the team of Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Daddy Magic. It was a fine trios bout with some brutal spots.

The ending sequence of the match featured a running stomp to Daddy Magic by Moxley before Daniel Garcia pinned him for the win. The stomp was similar to Seth Rollins' finisher. Moxley uses the stomp in his matches to potentially pay homage to his former Shield brother, Rollins.

Fans on Instagram reacted to the clip of the former AEW World Champion using Seth Rollins' stomp during AEW Collision. Many fans believe that Moxley was paying homage to Rollins with the move:

Fans reacting to Moxley using the stomp of Seth Rollins on AEW Collision under the Instagram comment section
Moxley and Rollins were a part of The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns. All three of them became major stars in wrestling after they separated from the group. They also acknowledge each other often in interviews.

Jon Moxley is slated for a huge match at AEW WrestleDream

Jon Moxley has been feuding with Darby Allin for months now. At All Out 2025, Moxley defeated Darby in a coffin match, but the rivalry continues. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Darby chased Moxley and the Death Riders away with a flamethrower and challenged Moxley for an 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream.

In an exclusive promo after the show, The Purveyor of Violence accepted Darby's challenge, and the 'I Quit' match for WrestleDream next month is official.

It will be interesting to see if Moxley manages to make Darby Allin quit at AEW WrestleDream.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
