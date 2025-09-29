"Paying homage to his old partner" - Fans erupt after Jon Moxley references top WWE Superstar on AEW TV

A current champion in WWE was referenced by Jon Moxley on AEW TV recently, and fans reacted to the same on social media. Moxley often references the star during his matches.Jon Moxley made a reference to the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins recently. Last Saturday on Collision, Moxley teamed with Daniel Garcia and Claudio Castagnoli for a trios match against the team of Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Daddy Magic. It was a fine trios bout with some brutal spots.The ending sequence of the match featured a running stomp to Daddy Magic by Moxley before Daniel Garcia pinned him for the win. The stomp was similar to Seth Rollins' finisher. Moxley uses the stomp in his matches to potentially pay homage to his former Shield brother, Rollins. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans on Instagram reacted to the clip of the former AEW World Champion using Seth Rollins' stomp during AEW Collision. Many fans believe that Moxley was paying homage to Rollins with the move:Fans reacting to Moxley using the stomp of Seth Rollins on AEW Collision under the Instagram comment sectionMoxley and Rollins were a part of The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns. All three of them became major stars in wrestling after they separated from the group. They also acknowledge each other often in interviews.Jon Moxley is slated for a huge match at AEW WrestleDreamJon Moxley has been feuding with Darby Allin for months now. At All Out 2025, Moxley defeated Darby in a coffin match, but the rivalry continues. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Darby chased Moxley and the Death Riders away with a flamethrower and challenged Moxley for an 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream.In an exclusive promo after the show, The Purveyor of Violence accepted Darby's challenge, and the 'I Quit' match for WrestleDream next month is official.It will be interesting to see if Moxley manages to make Darby Allin quit at AEW WrestleDream.