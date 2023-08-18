"People saying it was the worst match ever are full of sh**" - WWE legend defends AEW's Texas Chainsaw match

AEW Dynamite recently featured a highly-criticized appearance of horror movie icon Leatherface during the match between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy. After the online backlash, Dustin Rhodes has now defended the move.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies are known for their brutal gore and death scenes. This is largely why fans criticized the promotion's addition of its main antagonist since he reasonably couldn't hurt anyone.

Dustin Rhodes recently took to social media in a lengthy post where he clapped back at the AEW detractors for all the criticism online.

"I thought the Texas Chainsaw match was entertaining as f**k. People saying it was the worst match ever are full of s**t. I have that honor. Remember me in the back of a moving 18 wheeler with a cage around? King of the road got no love and in honesty, we did great and it was entertaining. Is that now what we do. F**king lighten Francis," Rhodes posted.

Dustin had some harsh words for critics of the match.

According to reports, the tie-in sponsorship and advertisement for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game raked in a lot of money for AEW. Meltzer alleges that the deal garnered the promotion over $100 000, which will all be donated to the Maui Food Back.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star revealed he has some beef with Hulk Hogan in a now-deleted X-post

On record, Dustin Rhodes faced Hulk Hogan on one occasion during a WCW Thunder match back in 2000. However, according to The Natural, the two were meant to clash years prior in 1993.

Wrestling News recently posted a screenshot of Dustin's now-deleted tweet, where he revealed that Hulk Hogan refused to work with him at WrestleMania 9. According to the veteran, The Hulkster had problems with his physique at the time.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear why Rhodes deleted the post, but perhaps he didn't want to cause any issues between his promotion and WWE. Additionally, Hulk Hogan could have reached out to him and potentially buried the hatchet.