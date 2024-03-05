"Perfect rival for Cody Rhodes as the champion" - Fans erupt as John Cena reveals what he told MJF about WWE

WWE Legend John Cena recently revealed his conversation with former AEW World Champion MJF at the Iron Claw movie premiere.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is considered one of the greatest talents of this generation, and fans often wonder when he will make the jump to WWE from All Elite Wrestling. Friedman has received praise from many veterans like Ric Flair and John Cena, who told him that he is looking forward to seeing the talented wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion someday.

On Twitter, a fan posted Cena's comments to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the premiere.

"During The Iron Claw Premiere night, John Cena states he told former AEW World Champion MJF that 'Maybe, we can get you to play for the right team one day!''' [Interview w/Chris Van Vilet]

Wrestling fans gave their reactions to Cena's comments.

"He will play for the right team next year. MJF would make a perfect rival for Cody Rhodes as the champion This will be incredible!"

MJF has been out of action since he lost his AEW World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view. There is currently no timeline as to when The Salt of the Earth will make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

MJF reveals his conversation with WWE star John Cena at the Iron Claw premiere

Former AEW World Champion was part of the Iron Claw movie last year. The movie's premiere was attended by many wrestling stars like Liv Morgan, Baron Corbin, John Cena, and MJF.

Friedman had a brief conversation with John Cena at the event and even posted a photograph with the Franchise Player on social media, which created a lot of buzz. Speaking in an interview with SESCOOPS, MJF revealed his conversation with Cena.

"I don't think it's unprofessional for me to discuss what we talked about. He didn't have to do this, and it meant the world to me. [John Cena] walked over to me, and he said he's a fan of my work, and he respected my professionalism."

Friedman further praised Cena and called him a role model for teaching the importance of hard work. He said:

"He is a tremendous role model. Not just for me as a professional wrestler, but for everybody around the world because he teaches you how important hard work is." [H/T: SESCOOPS]

MJF's arrival in WWE is long overdue. The former AEW World Champion has also teased many times in the past about his desire to work for the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if it turns into a possibility someday.

Do you think MJF will jump ship from AEW to WWE someday? Let us know in the comments section below.

