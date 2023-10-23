"Personal challenge to Cody Rhodes", "Too many bumps to the head" - Darby Allin leaves AEW fans dumbfounded with major decision

AEW star Darby Allin has made a reputation for constantly pushing the envelope both inside and outside of the wrestling ring. However, recently, Allin did something that has left fans dumbfounded.

Inside the squared circle, Darby pushes his body to the limits and is often seen being flung about by far bigger opponents. Because of this, many have compared him to Jeff Hardy, who was quite the daredevil early in his career. While Cody Rhodes has never been much of a daredevil, his neck tattoo is often considered one of the worst decisions he's ever made.

The AEW star already has many well-known tattoos, and he recently added another to his ever-growing collection. However, instead of working on his back or elsewhere, Darby Allin got a large face tattoo. Accounts on X recently posted screenshots of the tattoo and Darby Allin walking out of the parlor.

Some fans naturally defended Darby's right to tattoo himself anywhere on his body, but many took jabs at the tattoo instead. Interestingly, one comment noted that it is a good tattoo but that the placement was simply off.

Fans had an interesting reaction to Darby Allin's tattoo.

Despite being injured, Darby Allin recently put his life on the line again when he decided to try his hand at a backflip while driving a motorized tricycle.

Jim Cornette believes that Darby Allin is finally coming into himself as a top star in AEW

While Darby has been hailed as one of the "four pillars" of All Elite Wrestling, the star often comes under fire. Many online have criticized his promos, while his in-ring work has remained praised except for when he goes too far. Cornette notably had an issue with his growth for some time, but not too long ago, he noted visible improvement.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran praised Darby Allin's promo ahead of this year's AEW All Out 2023 pay-per-view:

“Darby says he’s gonna become the new TNT Champion at All Out and he cut a good promo. Darby is coming out of his little shell, his cocoon, his coffin, whatever he was f*cking wrapped up in for all that time when he’s in front of people and he’s got something to work with. He suggested a tag team match and got the fans to want the match.”

Sadly for Darby, he fell short of a victory, but it's clear that he still has unfinished business with Christian Cage and Luchasarus. Once he returns to AEW from his injury, he'll likely resume his feud with the two and potentially reclaim the TNT Championship.

