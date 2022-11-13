PHOTO: Absent AEW star spotted with WWE Legend Ric Flair for the first time since backstage fight

AEW star Andrade El Idolo was spotted with Ric Flair, weeks after he was sent home after a backstage scuffle with Sammy Guevara.

The issues between the two began on Twitter, with both of them trading cynical barbs at each other. Sammy Guevara went as far as to accuse Andrade of getting a job in AEW solely because he is Ric Flair’s son-in-law. Needless to say, the former WWE United States Champion did not take it too kindly.

During an episode of AEW Dynamite at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, the two had a physical altercation. This came on the back of Andrade tweeting cryptic messages that many construed as him expressing his unhappiness in AEW.

Shortly after, Andrade was sent home and Sammy Guevara went on to emerge victorious in the main event of Dynamite. While there is no information on when the Mexican star’s return date, he was seen with Ric Flair and the Nature Boy posted a picture of them together on his Twitter.

Andrade is married to Ric Flair's daughter Charlotte Flair, who is one of the biggest names in WWE. Triple H brought back a number of previously released wrestlers. If Andrade is unhappy and released by Tony Khan, a return to WWE would seem to be the next logical step.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

Jim Cornette commented on the backstage altercation between Andrade and Sammy Guevara during AEW Dynamite

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo see you on Wednesday!!



I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem! @sammyguevara Ok I’m a liarsee you on Wednesday!!I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem!

Jim Cornette was not happy with how the two stars aired their dirty laundry in public. He was especially harsh on the Spanish God:

"So Sammy instead of calling the guy on phone or instead of going up to him on Wednesday night, he wants to make a production out of it, he wants to tell the whole world and in the process, he wants to call more attention to the fact that everybody in that locker room hates each other and they all act like they're f****** 12," Jim Cornette said [H/T Sportskeeda]

Sammy Guevara recently wrestled Bryan Danielson in a 2-out-of-3 falls match in the main event of Dynamite. Despite coming up short against the American Dragon, the JAS member put on an excellent show. He will look to build on that performance heading into Full Gear and beyond.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes