PHOTO: AEW's Ricky Starks spotted with two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion 

Ricky Starks impressed the wrestling world in his promo and bout against MJF for the AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming. He received much support from fellow talents of the industry including WWE Superstar Bayley. Recently, the Damage CTRL leader took to social media to share an image of her with Starks.

This week on Dynamite, the 32-year old AEW star addressed fans on his loss and cited he would not back down from the feud. Chris Jericho interrupted the young star in an unsuccessful bid to convince Ricky Starks to join Jericho Appreciation Society.

Prior to his championship match, Bayley proclaimed that she was rooting for the former FTW Champion to win in his bout against Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The AEW star and Bayley have actively engaged in friendly banter on social media over the past year.

Following Dynamite, The Role Model shared an image of herself with the AEW star on her Instagram story:

Bayley shared a selfie with Ricky Starks

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae also reacted to Starks' segment where he savagely roasted The Ocho.

Ricky Starks did not hold back in his promo against Chris Jericho

A week before their clash at Winter is Coming, MJF confronted Ricky Starks in a bid to intimidate him but, instead, the contender lashed back in a verbal tirade, much to his surprise.

Additionally, this week, when the 32-year-old lashed out at Chris Jericho, he held nothing back and roasted the former ROH World Champion:

"Oh, wow, the Almighty Jericho gave me a compliment. I love it. Hey, it's my turn. You know what I like about you, Chris. I like the fact that you know how to stay relevant. I like the fact that you constantly evolve. Hell, just a few months ago, you were coming out here built like an air fryer. And now and now look at you. You're lean, you're mean, you're shredded. You're dressed like a single father on his fifth divorce." (00:03 - 00:33)

Following the title match last week, Bryan Danielson chased MJF out of the arena. He cited that the 26-year-old's actions towards William Regal forced him to go after him. While a new rivalry seems to be building up, it remains to be seen what lies in store for Starks.

