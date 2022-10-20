[Photo] AEW star Andrade El Idolo reflects on milestone achievement in industry

Andrade El Idolo might not be on excellent terms with AEW after his alleged backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. However, he recently took to Twitter to celebrate a remarkable career milestone.

While fans are more familiar with the star's tenure in WWE and AEW, Andrade has wrestled in over ten different promotions during his career. He made his in-ring debut in 2003 at the age of 14, as his family has been integral to the wrestling business for years.

Andrade El Idolo completed 19 years in the industry today and shared some personal favorite moments of his remarkable career on Twitter. In the post's caption, he wrote:

"Today!!!! 19 years in this business. Everything was #Tranquilo" - Andrade tweeted.

Amidst alleged issues with his current employer, All Elite Wrestling, Andrade has remained active on social media. In light of his recent tweet, a few fans pointed out that the star didn't include pictures from his AEW stint. However, his choice of images does not suggest much about his current status with the company.

EC3 had some vital advice for Andrade El Idolo amidst recent backstage issues in AEW

After a public social media spat with Sammy Guevara, the two stars reportedly got into a physical backstage altercation. As a result, Andrade was sent home while Guevara performed on Dynamite.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, EC3 offered some advice to Andrade, who allegedly tried to get himself fired from All Elite Wrestling.

"If you feel it within, you’re going to do better and feel prouder. So you can’t always blame who’s in charge, for a run. Especially if they’re just paying you money - that’s what you signed on. You know the deal: accept the money, or do something about it." (03:52 onward)

After the recent backstage turmoil, it remains to be seen what's next for Andrade in All Elite Wrestling.

