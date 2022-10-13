"You can’t always blame who’s in charge" - EC3's advice for former WWE US Champion amidst AEW backstage issues (Exclusive)

AEW has been at the center of a ton of controversy as of late. In light of the issues, former WWE Superstar EC3 has shared some integral advice for Andrade El Idolo, one of the stars who has rumoredly added to the issues.

Tony Khan's promotion was once seen as an alternative to the creatively stifling WWE, but recently more and more stars have reportedly been unhappy with AEW. Former US Champion Andrade El Idolo has also been causing quite a stir in the promotion after reportedly being unhappy with his run.

During his recent exclusive interview with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 speculated on what Andrade could do differently to change his situation.

"I don’t think anybody would’ve stopped him if he showed up to AEW TV with a different look and different attitude. They’d probably be like ‘Okay!’ And then he goes out there and perfects his craft and his passion because he’s believing in what he’s doing," EC3 said. (03:20 onward).

Check out the full episode below:

The star continued, laying down what Andrade seems to be missing.

"If you feel it within, you’re going to do better and feel prouder. So you can’t always blame who’s in charge, for a run. Especially if they’re just paying you money - that’s what you signed on. You know the deal: accept the money, or do something about it." (03:52 onward).

EC3 also had a lot to say about Andrade in light of his issues with the promotion and got real about what the star was doing wrong.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

EC3 believes that Andrade El Idolo was presented better in WWE than in AEW

Wrestling fans on social media have not been quiet when it comes to the presentation of Andrade by Tony Khan. While many were positive at first, recent weeks have seen numerous accounts calling for him to return to WWE.

During the same interview, EC3 speculated that the same nostalgia for his WWE run is what's at the core of Andrade's unhappiness.

"He had the right opponents to work with. He was presented the right way - doesn't mean it's going to happen again and if you don't care what you're doing, you're always going to feel like it's lackluster." (5:00 onward).

It remains to be seen if Andrade El Idolo will remain with AEW or not, but since the star's unhappiness has resulted in him coming to blows with one of his colleagues, his time might just be numbered.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes