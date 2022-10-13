"AEW sounds like a wild west" - Former WWE Superstar gets real about another star allegedly trying to get fired by Tony Khan (Exclusive)

AEW seems to be under a lot of unrest as of late, as more stars have come out with their gripes and one star reportedly plans to get fired. In light of all the issues, former WWE Superstar EC3 has shared his genuine take.

Recently, Andrade El Idolo was rumored to be upset with his booking in All Elite Wrestling and wanted out. This is reportedly why he started a fight with Sammy Guevara last week.

On the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 discussed El Idolo's reported problems with AEW.

"Hell of a guy, good guy, he’s been to EC3’s NXT parties once or twice. Stand up gent. Good to hang around with. In-ring? Professional. Talented. Explosive timing. All that. He’s a great worker, but I don’t know what’s happening but AEW sounds like a Wild West! It sounds kinda awesome! It sounds like absolute chaos – constantly! And I love chaos," EC3 said. (01:34 onward).

Check out the full episode below:

EC3 continued, sharing his own experience with being unhappy with where he was in the past.

"I’m like ‘what are you doing to make yourself feel the passion and feel your work matters and you want to try hard?' Sometimes you’ve gotta go within yourself to find a reason for you to excel. But you can’t in this industry if the person in charge is just throwing money willy-nilly." (02:02 onward).

Unfortunately, it seems that for now, Andrade might just be away from television for quite some time. Whether or not he remains with AEW - well that's a whole different question.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Jim Cornette thinks Tony Khan's actions will set a precedent at AEW

While the company owner's bookings have been criticized as of late, many believe that he should still have the final say.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran warned Tony Khan that his actions will set the standard going forward, and that it's time he realizes he has taken on more stars than he should've taken.

"If you fire him, then you’ve set a precedent where anybody can do something to f**king get fired. At this point, Tony’s got to realize he’s been taken on a lot of these guys." (01:31 onward).

For now, fans can do nothing but wat. Only time will tell whether Andrade remains with the promotion or waits out the remainder of his contract and returns to WWE to join his wife.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes