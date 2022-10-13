"He was presented the right way" - 20-year wrestling veteran on if underutilized AEW star would thrive better under Triple H's regime in WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 has provided his take on Andrade El Idolo possibly going to WWE under Triple H.

Over the last few weeks, the AEW star has seemingly hinted that he is unhappy with his current position in the promotion. Andrade also reportedly engaged in a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara after their war of words on Twitter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that just because Andrade was presented the right way by WWE during his first run doesn't mean it will happen again.

"Maybe because he had a great spot, you know, with NXT but that was kind of lightning in the bottle and I think we talked about him later, he had the right opponents to work with. He was presented the right way, doesn't mean it's going to happen again and if you don't care what you're doing, if you don't want to put it in. You're always going to feel like it's lackluster."

The 20-year wrestling veteran further detailed his opinion on Andrade potentially signing with the Stamford-based promotion:

"Honestly, I think the best thing for any of these guys is to suffer for a little bit and see what it's like and get it taken away because only then you can really truly appreciate, especially if you've been doing it at a very well paid and high level for a long time. You're always here but sometimes you got to go down here if you want to go up here," EC3 added. [5:00-6:06]

WWE legend Ric Flair believes Sammy Guevara doesn't stand a chance against Andrade El Idolo in a real-life fight

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently gave his take on the controversial situation between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy backed his son-in-law, claiming that Guevara wouldn't last in a legitimate fight against the former WWE United States Champion.

Flair said:

"I think that they feel pretty comfortable, some of the guys say things because they know the fight is never gonna get anywhere. It gets broken up. There's a thousand people in the hall, and ultimately, nobody ever gets their a** whipped, but I feel pretty comfortable saying that wouldn't be much of a fight. That's nothing against Sammy as a wrestler. I just think Manny is a real tough guy."

Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade. You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next.Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade. You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next.Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade. https://t.co/vDU7lOdwWl

It remains to be seen if Andrade will return to AEW TV after being sent home by Tony Khan for his backstage controversy with the former TNT Champion.

