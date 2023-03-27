[Photo] AEW star Britt Baker shares a picture with 2-time WWE Hall of Famer

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., recently took to Twitter to share a photo with a WWE legend. In the post, the former AEW Women's Champion can be seen side-by-side with two-time Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

Baker is one of the biggest names in AEW and is often credited for being a highlight in a stifled women's division. The real-life qualified dentist is currently involved in a storyline with Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and current titleholder Jamie Hayter.

Nash, on the other hand, has retired from the in-ring competition and is signed to WWE under a legend's contract. Much like Baker, the former nWo member knows a thing or two about competing with WWE, having been an integral part of WCW during Monday Night Wars two decades ago.

In the photo, Big Daddy Cool can be seen sporting a nWo t-shirt, while Baker seems incredibly delighted to be capturing the moment with the wrestling veteran.

Britt Baker recently sided with a top WWE star

Britt Baker has never been shy to voice her opinion. The same can be said for WWE's Rhea Ripley, who recently tore into fans who hounded the Judgment Day member at an airport.

In a Twitter post, Ripley aired her frustration towards fans, saying that she will no longer sign anything that is not a personal photograph. Her statements seem to have gone down well with the majority of people in the wrestling business. Performers from both sides of the promotional have shown support for the former NXT Women's Champion.

Baker was one of the performers who replied to the post with a simple, yet effective, "Same."

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker 🏻 twitter.com/RheaRipley_WWE… RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE People need to respect that no means no!



At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore.

Hate me, I don’t care.

Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day. People need to respect that no means no!At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day. Same Same 👇🏻 twitter.com/RheaRipley_WWE…

Swerve Strickland, another AEW talent, took a more humorous approach to the situation. The Mogul Affiliates leader retweeted a video of Ripley signing autographs at the airport, with the caption: "This is her brutality" — a play on Ripley's entrance theme.

Ripley is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 next weekend.

