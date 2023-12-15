Photo: AEW star looks absolutely jacked amid absence

A 32-year-old AEW Star who has been absent from TV programming for over a month-and-a-half looks jacked in his latest pics.

The star in question is Ortiz. The star debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2019 alongside his tag team partner Mike Santana and joined Chris Jericho's stable, The Inner Circle. Santana and Ortiz, known as Proud 'N Powerful, stuck together for almost three years before real-life heat between the two was reported.

The Jacksonville-based company worked the rumored issues between the duo into an on-screen rivalry, culminating at the October 25, 2023 edition of Rampage. Santana and Ortiz squared off in a No Disqualification match, which Santana won. Both the stars have been absent from the AEW programming since then.

In his recent Twitter (X) post, Ortiz talked about his fitness regime and learning in the past two years. The 32-year-old complimented the post by sharing old and new pictures, revealing his body transition in two years.

"Training clips over the past 2 years. Learned a lot during that time. Trial and error made me realize nutrition and recovery play a vital part in your gains. I also attacked my kryptonite mobility and flexibility! Baby steps is key! Start Today! #questtobethebest," Ortiz wrote.

Here is the post:

Konnan blames Chris Jericho for Santana and Ortiz's "slow death" in AEW

Former WCW TV Champion Konnan has worked with Santana and Ortiz in IMPACT Wrestling, where he managed their faction, The Latin American Xchange, which also had Homicide and Diamante as its members. The veteran also worked with the duo in All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview on Haus of Wrestling earlier this year, Konnan expressed his disappointment with Chris Jericho for not stepping in to resolve the real-life issues between Santana and Ortiz.

"For a while here, Ortiz and Santana hadn't been seeing eye to eye and I've been talking to both of them to see if they'll, you know, reunite. And I love Jericho ... But bro, he did nothing with them. I mean absolutely nothing with them, and so these guys died a slow death," Konnan said.

The 59-year-old said he hoped that the Proud N Powerful would eventually resolve their issues and reconcile

"I hope so. I think so, yeah, and you never know [on their reconciliation]. Maybe when we have our show, we'll bring them over there if they're not working with AEW," Konnan added. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

