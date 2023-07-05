Konnan blames Chris Jericho for two promising stars' "slow death" in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan criticized Chris Jericho, blaming him for the declining careers of Santana and Ortiz in AEW, calling it a "slow death."

Santana and Ortiz, together known as Proud and Powerful, was one of the hottest tag teams in AEW at one time. They initially joined Chris Jericho as part of the Inner Circle before the group disbanded. The two men teamed up last at the Blood and Guts event in June last year with Eddie Kingston and Blackpool Combat Club, defeating The Jericho Appreciation Society.

However, last year in October, Konnan revealed that the former tag team had a falling out and were not on talking terms. Santana has also been out with an injury for a year, while Ortiz has only sporadically featured in the promotion.

In a recent interview on Haus of Wrestling, Konnan expressed his hope that the talented tag team could reunite. The wrestling legend acknowledged that Santana and Ortiz had been at odds with each other for a while, and he has been speaking to both of them in an attempt to bring them back together.

"For a while here, Ortiz and Santana hadn't been seeing eye to eye and I've been talking to both of them to see if they'll, you know, reunite. And I love Jericho ... But bro, he did nothing with them. I mean absolutely nothing with them, and so these guys died a slow death," Konnan said.

Despite the rift, Konnan remains optimistic about a potential reconciliation. He believes that they could bury the hatchet.

"I hope so. I think so, yeah, and you never know [on their reconciliation]. Maybe when we have our show, we'll bring them over there if they're not working with AEW." [H/T- Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Santana teased his return with a cryptic tweet

AEW star Santana caused a stir last month with a cryptic tweet. On June 4, Santana's tweet left fans speculating about a potential return to the ring or an announcement about his wrestling future.

The tag team star seemingly hinted at a date when something major would happen.

"6/9," Santana wrote.

Fans of Santana and Ortiz will undoubtedly be eagerly waiting to see whether these talented athletes can put their differences aside and once again dominate the tag team scene.

