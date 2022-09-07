Photo: AEW star Matt Jackson posts latest picture amid rumors of CM Punk throwing a punch at him during backstage altercation

AEW star Matt Jackson posted a new photo amidst rumors of him being punched by CM Punk during their reported locker room skirmish.

Matt, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega (The Elite) won the AEW World Trios Championship against Hangman Page and The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) at All Out. However, their crowning moment was overshadowed after they reportedly became the target of Punk's verbal tirade in a post-show media scrum.

The Elite (who are also AEW's Executive Vice Presidents) were reported to be irate after hearing the world champion's remarks and immediately stormed into the latter's locker room. A melee reportedly took place, with Punk allegedly hitting Matt Jackson with at least "one punch."

Amidst the controversies, Matt took to Instagram to post his latest story. He made no mention of the reports doing the rounds. The picture was a simple and heartfelt one where the 37-year-old can be seen having a great time with his dog Mocha.

Check out Matt's story below:

Matt Jackson's story on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Nick Jackson reportedly ate a steel chair while Kenny was bitten and got his hair pulled, all purportedly done by Ace Steel. No party has yet broken their silence on the matter.

CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega will reportedly miss AEW Dynamite

Following the locker room altercation, reports disclosed that CM Punk and The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) will not be present during tomorrow's edition of Dynamite. Other personalities who were involved in the brawl might also not make it to the show's debut in Buffalo, New York.

Instead, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, who were previously not a part of the show, have seemingly been asked to show up. However, it's still unknown as of writing what the plans for them will be.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON The belief is that nobody involved in the fracas will be at TV tomorrow and that other top stars not booked originally for Wednesday will be there. A lot of talk of it as suspensions but that isn't official. The belief is that nobody involved in the fracas will be at TV tomorrow and that other top stars not booked originally for Wednesday will be there. A lot of talk of it as suspensions but that isn't official.

MJF's segment, a trios match between Best Friends and Death Triangle, and the ROH Pure Championship rematch between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia were the only events confirmed for tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see if there will be more changes amidst this ever-escalating situation in the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

