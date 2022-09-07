CM Punk, The EVPs, and others reportedly set to miss AEW Dynamite this week; two former WWE Superstars possibly being called up

Tomorrow's edition of AEW Dynamite will reportedly not feature world champion CM Punk, and Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and Young Bucks (The Elite), among others. Instead, former WWE stars Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley could be called up.

This all started after The Elite got frustrated over Punk's scathing comments towards them during the post-All Out media scrum. A reported scuffle between the two camps followed shortly after that, with punches and chairs being thrown.

Suspensions were reportedly handed out to personnel present during the melee. Rumors also stated that Punk was seemingly injured, and his coach Ace Steel could lean towards leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion as a producer.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a change in plans for tomorrow's Dynamite has been revealed. Jericho and Moxley are now potentially set to take part in Wednesday's show debut in Buffalo, New York.

The former AEW World Champions weren't originally scheduled, and it's uncertain if they will have a match or just a segment.

Meltzer added that wrestlers who weren't involved in the chaos might be booked tomorrow, regardless of whether they're top stars.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON The belief is that nobody involved in the fracas will be at TV tomorrow and that other top stars not booked originally for Wednesday will be there. A lot of talk of it as suspensions but that isn't official. The belief is that nobody involved in the fracas will be at TV tomorrow and that other top stars not booked originally for Wednesday will be there. A lot of talk of it as suspensions but that isn't official.

Meanwhile, the report also contained that Steel and fellow producer Pat Buck will not be in tomorrow's episode. However, it's unknown if the two have been suspended.

It is also believed that people who got into the melee will also miss the Keybank Center extravaganza.

Who will be featured for tomorrow's edition of AEW Dynamite?

So far, only two matches and one segment have been officially promoted on social media and are slated to take place on AEW Dynamite tomorrow.

MJF will address his return at All Out following the finish of the pay-per-view's main event, which saw CM Punk beat Jon Moxley to become AEW World Champion.

Meanwhile, Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) will go up against Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) in a trios match. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will have a rematch for the ROH Pure Championship.

With Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley potentially being added for tomorrow's show, fans will have to watch Dynamite to see what the two might do.

What are your thoughts on the change of plans for tomorrow's Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

