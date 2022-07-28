Photo: AEW star poses with WWE's Dolph Ziggler, mentions Hangman Adam Page

AEW star Ryan Nemeth shared a photo of himself with Dolph Ziggler on the latter's birthday.

Courtesy of his social media post, the two brothers were seen posting next to each other.

Interestingly enough, Nemeth also mentioned the former AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page in his post. He wrote:

"Got together w my brother to celebrate @theAdamPage’s birthday in style. It might be his birthday, too, maybe, can’t remember, I’m a Scorpio."

Check out Ryan Nemeth's tweet below:

Ryan Nemeth @ryrynemnem



On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Nemeth also namedropped former WWE star, Bray Wyatt.

The AEW star was hilariously seen questioning his cat if Wyatt would join The Dark Order. The former Universal Champion has been absent from professional wrestling since his WWE release last year.

Nemeth said:

"Do you think Bray Wyatt is joining The Dark Order?"

Dolph Ziggler's recent return was bashed by Vince Russo

Ziggler recently made his return to WWE TV but as a singles star. He walked out without his long-term tag team partner, Robert Roode.

Since returning, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has set his sights on the current Mr. Money in the Bank Theory and has also distracted the latter during his matches.

However, Vince Russo recently bashed Ziggler's explanation for attacking Theory. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer expressed his disappointment by saying:

"They were promoting that we're going to find out why Dolph Ziggler [is continuously attacking Theory]. So we find out. And what did we find out? 'Oh, he [Theory] needs to be taught a lesson.' Right there, it's over, it doesn't matter what you do with Dolph Ziggler if the reason is, oh, he's a young punk with a chip on his shoulder and he needs to be taught a lesson. Goodnight everybody, it's over right there."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Ziggler and his ongoing storyline with Theory. As far as his brother is concerned, Ryan Nemeth continues to work mostly on AEW Dark.

