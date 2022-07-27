"It's over right there"- Vince Russo buries popular WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Dolph Ziggler's explanation for attacking Theory multiple times.

Over the past several weeks, The Showoff has interfered in Theory's matches, leading to unfavorable results for the latter. Ziggler also distracted the upstart during his tag team bout on Monday, which allowed Bobby Lashley to apply the Hurt Lock submission for the win.

Ziggler explained his actions in a post-match backstage interview, stating that he felt Theory needed to be taught a lesson. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo lambasted the entire segment, calling it weak and disappointing:

"They were promoting that we're going to find out why Dolph Ziggler [is continuously attacking Theory]. So we find out. And what did we find out? 'Oh, he [Theory] needs to be taught a lesson.' Right there, it's over, it doesn't matter what you do with Dolph Ziggler if the reason is, oh, he's a young punk with a chip on his shoulder and he needs to be taught a lesson. Goodnight everybody, it's over right there."(From 1:01:52 to 1:02:23)

Vince Russo questioned Robert Roode's whereabouts after Dolph Ziggler returned to WWE programming

Dolph Ziggler shocked the wrestling world two weeks back as he returned to Monday Night RAW after weeks of absence. However, The Showoff was spotted without his long-time partner Robert Roode.

Vince Russo questioned Roode's absence as Dolph Ziggler seemingly made his comeback to the singles division. Here's what the former WWE writer had to say on Legion of RAW:

"Where is Bobby Roode? I swear bro, all my years in this business and of all the talents I worked with he may be the biggest dropped ball I've seen in the last, you know I got in the business in 91 bro, in the last 30 years Bobby Roode is the biggest dropped ball I've seen without a shadow of a doubt."

He further praised Roode's credibility as a performer:

"And I say that because I know him on a personal level and he is the guy you want to represent your company. How you miss on this guy? Because Bobby's never gonna be the squeaky wheel bro, he's never gonna be the squeaky wheel man."

While Dolph Ziggler has been targeting Theory recently, the duo are yet to clash in a singles match. Theory is a marked man in WWE and is on the radar of top stars like Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the young star.

