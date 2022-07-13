"The biggest dropped ball I've seen" - Former WWE writer questions 6-time champion's absence upon Dolph Ziggler's return on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has discussed Dolph Ziggler's return on RAW. He questioned Robert Roode's absence, who has been Ziggler's long-term tag team partner.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the former World Champion made a surprise appearance during the main event between Bobby Lashley & Riddle vs. Austin Theory & Seth Rollins.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo expressed his disappointment that Roode didn't return alongside Dolph Ziggler. He believes that the former NXT Champion is one of the biggest misused superstars in recent history.

"And where is Bobby Roode? I swear bro, all my years in this business and of all the talents I worked with he may be the biggest dropped ball I've seen in the last, you know I got in the business in 91 bro, in the last 30 years Bobby Roode is the biggest dropped ball I've seen without a shadow of a doubt. And I say that because I know him on a personal level and he is the guy you want to represent your company. How you miss on this guy? Because Bobby's never gonna be the squeaky wheel bro, he's never gonna be the squeaky wheel man," said Russo. (58:10- 1:00:00)

Why did Dolph Ziggler make a sudden return to Monday Night RAW?

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler's return on this week's episode of RAW came as a surprise to many. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, it has been rumored that The Showoff will engage in a feud with Theory going forward.

Dolph Ziggler prevented Mr. Money in the Bank from cheating his way into a win in the closing stages of the main event of the Monday night show. Meltzer said:

“Ziggler and Theory are gonna feud, with the idea that Theory can benefit from a 20-year veteran type of guy, a very good worker. So Ziggler’s a babyface, they just did it at the house shows. They just want him running around with Theory at shows every night for a couple of nights a week every week for a while because they’re bound and determined to make Theory into something, and (Ziggler) is a good guy to bring back for that. I think they have the mentality that whatever they’re gonna do with Theory down the line allows them to beat him all the time right now.” H/T (Wrestletalk)

Ziggler's experience and in-ring ability certainly makes him an incredible asset to have on the card. A feud against Theory would be perfect for the former World Champion to showcase his talent while uplifting a rising star.

