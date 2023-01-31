PHOTO: AEW star shares rare throwback image with Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero is considered an influential figure in the wrestling industry. Many current and rising talents have often been vocal about The Latino Heat's impact on their careers.

AEW's Chris Jericho recently shared a rare throwback image with Guerrero on social media.

Jericho's nearly three-decade long association with the wrestling industry enabled him to cross paths with many stars. He is currently the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society and spends time mentoring a few up-and-comers on AEW.

Despite criticism pertaining to his age and ability to compete in the ring, the 52-year old continues to appear on All Elite Wrestling. He won the ROH World Championship last year, an important addition to his list of historic title reigns.

Recently, The Ocho took to Instagram to share a rare throwback image with Guerrero:

Vickie Guerrero commented on the AEW star's throwback with Eddie Guerrero

Shortly after Eddie's untimely passing, his wife, Vickie Guerrero, took on a few on-screen roles in WWE before competing in the ring on a few occasions. She first appeared on AEW DARK in 2019 and also introduced Andrade El Idolo, who debuted on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

She initially took on the role of General Manager of SmackDown in the late 2000s. She was also involved in a storyline with WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. She was also involved in a feud with Stephanie McMahon and multiple female talents from the Connecticut-based company. She often made sporadic appearances at varied WWE events until 2018.

The 54-year old took to Instagram to respond to Chris Jericho's heartfelt throwback image, citing the music used in the post was by one of Eddie Guerrero's favorite bands:

"Funny you put Rush as the music for this post….that was Eddie’s fav group💜"

Guerrero often makes appearances on DARK, taking on the role of manager to a few female stars. She also managed Andrade for a brief period. At AEW Full Gear, she paid tribute to Rhea Ripley donning a 'mami' t-shirt as a reference to her current storyline with Dominik Mysterio.

