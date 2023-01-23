SmackDown veteran recalls emotional story surrounding WWE legend Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero is a WWE Hall of Famer and industry legend. He is a former one-time WWE Champion, but beyond that he has transcended the art of wrestling to fans and even peers all over the world. Fans would get goosebumps when they'd hear the 'Lie, Cheat and Steal' entrance theme.

A longtime referee for the Stamford-based promotion, currently signed to SmackDown, Charles Robinson, posted the sweetest photo in which we can see his daughter standing alongside the late great superstar.

Robinson even added an emotional caption reminiscing about a time when he took his daughter on the road. He wrote:

Flashback Friday to I think 2004 with my adorable daughter @jessicademi1993 and the great Eddie Guerrero! Was at a @wwe event when I took Jessica on the road with me. He was so much fun to work with and what a kind person. #flashbackfriday #fbf #wrestling #eddieguerrero

Eddie has been helpful to a lot of wrestlers during his time with the company. JBL was one of those that largely benefitted from entering an on-screen program with the legend. You can read about how the Latino Heat helped Baron Corbin's manager during a difficult phase of his personal life here.

Eddie Guerrero's last major WWE storyline involved Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

At Summerslam 2005, Rey and Eddie wrestled their last pay-per-view match with Dominik Mysterio heavily involved in the storyline.

Cut to 2022, with the younger Mysterio now a singles superstar distant from his father, aligning with Judgment Day on the red brand, he has morphed into his own persona albeit retaining some of his roots, most notably the Frog Splash.

The finisher is synonymous with Eddie and has been used over the years by several superstars, most commonly by the elder Mysterio and now Dominik.

Both the Mysterios are now in separate brands, with Rey embroiled in a personal feud against Karrion Kross, awaiting their first singles encounter this week on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Dominik, alongside Damien Priest, will challenge The Usos on RAW tonight for the red brand's Tag Team Championships.

