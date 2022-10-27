WWE Hall of Famer JBL has revealed how Eddie Guerrero helped him through troubled times in his personal life while they were on the road.

In 2004, Eddie Guerrero was one of the biggest and hottest stars in the company. He defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at No Way Out. Unfortunately, his title reign didn't last as long as fans wanted as he began feuding with Kurt Angle.

Latino Heat was supposed to have one more run as the company's top champion before unexpectedly passing away before the end of 2005. Speaking to Metro UK, Layfield recalled how Guerrero helped him through difficult times and took him out for dinner to talk about his personal problems:

“I don’t think it’s that common in life for people to be able to notice that around them, to notice your neighbors having some issue – and to not only notice, to go over and talk to them,” JBL said with a smile. “Eddie took me out to dinner that night, he goes, ‘I wanna take you out for dinner.’ I didn’t wanna share burdens or problems with anybody. It was really cool. I think that’s incredibly rare, but not just in this business, in life.” [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Unforutnately, Eddie Guerrero passed away too soon. However, he left an enormous legacy in professional wrestling across several promotions.

JBL says Eddie Guerrero wanted him to succeed as WWE Champion

In 2005, Bradshaw from APA was repackaged into one of the most hated WWE Superstars known as John Bradshaw Layfield (aka JBL). He immediately rose to the top of the division as major stars were out of the picture such as Big Show, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar.

He later defeated Eddie Guerrero to win the WWE Championship and became one of the longest reigning champions on the blue brand. Speaking to Metro UK, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer said Latino Heat wanted him to succeed as the top champion of the brand:

“Eddie didn’t wanna be the champion that had a guy he could only bring to a one-off pay-per-view match,” JBL said. “He really wanted to see me succeed – which I greatly appreciate. Without Eddie, there wouldn’t have been JBL past that match.” [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Recently, JBL returned to WWE programming as Baron Corbin's manager/coach on RAW.

