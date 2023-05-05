[Photo] Andrade shares vacation picture with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair amid AEW absence

Andrade El Idolo has shared a vacation snap with his wife and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair during his extended absence from AEW.

The Mexican star has been absent since sustaining a torn pectoral during his last in-ring outing at AEW All Out 2022. Since then, he hasn't been seen in a wrestling capacity but has made several appearances alongside his wife Charlotte Flair in public. They even attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony together during WrestleMania week.

Charlotte Flair has similarly been taking time off following WrestleMania 39, where she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley. She will continue on the Blue Brand even after this upcoming Backlash event, with her name selected by SmackDown during the WWE Draft earlier this week.

Andrade shared a snap alongside his wife to Twitter earlier today, showing that the pair are utilizing their time off together. They both attended a DJ Luian show in Orlando, Florida.

Andrade's future with AEW last year was the subject of much speculation, particularly with calls for the former NXT Champion to have reunited with Triple H when he took over from Vince McMahon. He has yet to return to the promotion despite remaining with the company.

Andrade shared some insight into his current situation with AEW previously

El Idolo delved into his current situation in a previous interview. During which, he said that while he remains with the company at this current time his contract is also due to expire soon.

He further detailed attending the Hall of Fame ceremony with Charlotte and his intent to support headline inductee Rey Mysterio.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade El Idolo said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Andrade signed for the company in 2021 and has since fought multiple title bouts. Irrespective of his attempts, he has yet to hold a title during his stay with the company.

What have you made of Andrade's time with the promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

