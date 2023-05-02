Photo: Anna Jay and Jack Perry spotted with popular AEW star and WWE legend

A WWE Hall of Famer was spotted with multiple AEW stars including Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Anna Jay, and Ruby Soho. The wrestling legend is none other than Diamond Dallas Page.

DDP is a veteran in the industry. He has wrestled in promotions such as WCW, WWE, TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling), and more. His final match was back in 2020. It was his debut match in All Elite Wrestling. He competed in a trios match. He teamed up with the Nightmare Family (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) to take on MJF, The Butcher, and the Blade at the Bash at the Beach event.

The wrestling legend has been traveling a lot in search of candidates for the DDP's Gauntlet tournament. There has hardly been any update with regards to the event but has been sharing teases on his social media profiles. A few weeks ago, he hinted at former WWE Champion Sheamus being part of the gauntlet as well.

Earlier today, he shared a picture with Jungle Boy Jack Perry, his girlfriend Anna Jay, and one of the members of The Outcast, Ruby Soho. He had some positive words for the AEW stars and asked the fans if they would be able to handle the DDP Gauntlet.

"Got to catch up with these bada** youngsters @realrubysoho, @annajay____ , and @boy_myth_legend✨💥 Who thinks these @aew rising stars got what it takes to enter #ddpsgauntlet?💥💎," Diamond Dallas Page commented.

Diamond Dallas Page claims Tony Khan made a mistake by letting Cody Rhodes leave and sign with WWE

Last year, the wrestling world was in shock as one of the founders of AEW, Cody Rhodes, left the promotion. About a month later, it was revealed that he had signed with WWE and returned at WrestleMania 38.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Tony Khan made a mistake by letting The American Nightmare go. He also compared this scenario to Eric Bischoff letting Stone Cold Steve Austin depart from WCW.

"If I was Tony Khan, I never would have let him go. To me, it was like when Eric Bischoff let go of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and I was like ‘Noooo, not him, not him,’ and we all know what happened there. There is no way. I mean, the other guys are important too, big time; they’re monster superstars, but the guy who technically knows how to do the behind-the-scenes storytelling,” Diamond Dallas Page said. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

The former AEW TNT Champion went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match this year and main evented WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, he was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns, failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

