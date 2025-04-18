Photo: Bayley links up with top AEW star just ahead of WrestleMania 41; it's not Mercedes Moné

Bayley is among the pro wrestlers who have invaded Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 week. The stars of WWE and AEW are hanging out this week as old friends catch up and new associates are made. Bayley remains close with Mercedes Moné, but she's gotten to know another former All Elite Wrestling champion, and fans are loving the duo in Vegas this week.

Ad

The Role Model went 4-0 against Liv Morgan on Monday's go-home RAW, then traveled to Sin City for WrestleMania 41 Week, and she's been busy. In addition to WWE commitments, the RAW Superstar attended outside events, including Big Time Wrestling, where she linked up with another AEW star.

Bayley also attended GCW/Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII on Thursday, where she watched several WWE Superstars win their matches, including Natalya's win over Miyu Yamashita. WWE's first-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion and Women's Grand Slam Champion took to her Instagram Stories to share a backstage photo with Willow Nightingale. There was no caption, but she and the former AEW TBS Champion were all smiles.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of photo with Willow Nightingale (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

The Babe With The Power has a history with Bayley's most famous friend and tag team partner. An audible was called after Moné suffered an injury while wrestling Willow to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion in May 2023, and Nightingale won. The erstwhile Sasha Banks later dethroned Nightingale of the TBS Championship at Double Or Nothing 2024.

Ad

Bayley touts seven matches in one week

Bayley is resting up for WrestleMania 41 after working seven matches this week, but none of her 12 opponents were former AEW stars. She failed to dethrone Lyra Valkyria on April 7, then defeated Liv Morgan on this week's RAW.

The Role Model and the Women's Intercontinental Champion worked a SmackDown Women's Gauntlet in between those RAW matches to secure their WrestleMania title shot. Lyra and her challenger picked up five wins in Friday's Gauntlet over the following teams: Pure Fusion Collective, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, The Twinkle Twins, Michin and B-Fab, and The Secret Hervice.

Ad

"7 matches this week, baby. Mama is sore. [face throwing a kiss]," she wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

Night Two of WWE's WrestleMania 41 will see The Role Model and The Lady of The Opera challenge The Judgment Day for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their titles for the first time since dethroning Bianca Belair and Naomi on February 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More